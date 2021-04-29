SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- The Pope Francis Boys Hockey Team will be recognized by state and city officials Thursday following their Division 1 National Championship win.
Earlier this month the Springfield Cardinals brought home the trophy for the first time in program history. They defeated the Illinois New Trier in a dominating shutout.
Mayor Domenic Sarno, State Representatives Bud Williams, Angelo Puppolo and Brian Ashe, and City Councilor Michael Fenton are scheduled to issue a congratulations to the team at Pope Francis Preparatory School in Springfield at 10:30 a.m.
