Spfld Cardinals championship 041921

Photo: Facebook / Pope Francis Preparatory School

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- The Pope Francis Boys Hockey Team will be recognized by state and city officials Thursday following their Division 1 National Championship win.

Earlier this month the Springfield Cardinals brought home the trophy for the first time in program history. They defeated the Illinois New Trier in a dominating shutout.

Mayor Domenic Sarno, State Representatives Bud Williams, Angelo Puppolo and Brian Ashe, and City Councilor Michael Fenton are scheduled to issue a congratulations to the team at Pope Francis Preparatory School in Springfield at 10:30 a.m.

Stay up-to-date with the latest news and weather.  Download the Western Mass News App

You can now get the latest Western Mass News headlines on Alexa.  Click here to activate the skill.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel

Copyright 2021 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation).  All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.