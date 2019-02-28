SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- MGM Springfield has provided the Mass. Gaming Commission a quarterly report on their progress and plans.
At Thursday's meeting, the commission voted to approve a 30 day extension on development plans for a residential project.
The plans include renovating the six story building at 31 Elm Street, creating off-site housing.
MGM also discussed that they are working to finalize the lease on a Wahlburger's franchise.
They said that they're hopeful for a New Year's Eve opening.
The company also reported to the gaming commission that gaming revenue for last quarter - October through December - totals to more than $65 million.
You can watch the meeting below (MGM portion begins approx. 3:52:13):
