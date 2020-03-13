BOSTON (WGGB/WSHM) -- State officials have released new information in regards to coronavirus cases in the Bay State.
The Mass. Department of Public Health said that as of Friday, there were 18 confirmed cases and 105 presumptive cases of coronavirus.
Of those 123 total cases, the state said 94 of them are related to a Biogen conference that was held last month in Boston.
Eight of the cases, according to the report, were associated to Berkshire Medical Center.
The county-by-county breakdown is as follows:
- Berkshire Co. - 9
- Essex Co. - 2
- Middlesex Co. - 60
- Norfolk Co. - 24
- Suffolk Co. - 26
- Worcester Co. - 2
Mass. DPH noted that 10 people needed hospitalization, 101 did not need to be hospitalized, and 12 people are still under investigation.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.
