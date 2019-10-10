(WGGB/WSHM) -- The state has confirmed that a third Massachusetts resident has West Nile Virus.

Health officials told Western Mass News the patient is a man in his 60's from Middlesex County.

They added that he was exposed last month and there are no risk level changes at this time.

The two other cases of West Nile, a mosquito-borne virus, are in Middlesex and Plymouth Counties.

This season, there has also been 12 human cases of the potentially fatal EEE virus.

