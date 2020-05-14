(AP) -- Massachusetts state court say they hope to be able to hold jury trials in September.
In a letter sent to lawyers Thursday, Supreme Judicial Court Chief Justice Ralph Gants, Appeals Court Chief Justice Mark Green and Trial Court Chief Justice Paula Carey said they expect courthouses to reopen this summer and hope jury trials can happen again come September, if schools reopen.
The courts have been closed to the public except for emergency matters.
Even after the courthouses reopen, most legal matters will still be done virtually, they said.
“The days when our Trial Court welcomed 40,000 persons a day into our courthouses are over, at least for the duration of the pandemic,” they wrote.
