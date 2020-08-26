SOUTH HADLEY, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- State health officials released their updated map of communities considered high risk for COVID-19 infection.
South Hadley was the only community considered high risk, in red, but has since changed to yellow. Granby considered high risk a couple of weeks ago, is now back to white, with fewer than five reported cases.
This data, driving decisions in these communities and raising questions about how the virus is spreading.
Officials in South Hadley said most of their residents are following the rules and sticking to social distancing and mask-wearing. However, the town administrator said it took one gathering in another town, to send his community into the red-high risk category.
"The tracing quickly identified the source as a party outside of town that some 19 to 20-year-olds' attended," said South Hadley Town Administrator Michael Sullivan.
What happened in Amherst, certainly didn't stay in Amherst. Sullivan told Western Mass News a party in that town, led to 12 out of the 18 cases of
COVID-19 in South Hadley
"When we spoke to the governor's team, COVID-19 response team, they were very interested in that phenomenon," Sullivan said.
The party, which Sullivan said took place in an apartment, is not the only example of one event causing a COVID-19 ripple effect. Researchers from the Broad Institute of Harvard and MIT claim the February Biogen conference in Boston, led to 20,000 coronavirus cases by May.
"Maybe there is a little feeling of invincibility," Sullivan noted.
As for South Hadley, a college town bordering another college town, Sullivan believes more public health messaging needs to be geared towards young people, and said he's less concerned about the students living at the schools, and more concerned about those off-campus.
"That’s the kind of interaction that’s going to challenge us, as far as controlling the virus," Sullivan said.
In Granby, the community went from a high-risk community back to only having a handful of cases in a short period, however, the school district decided to begin fully remote on September 15.
As for when they transfer into their phase-in hybrid instruction, it's still up in the air according to documents sent to parents.
"We’re just waiting on the board of health to tell the school what they can and cannot do," said Granby parent Kim Goldsmith.
Goldsmith has children in the Granby Elementary School. Even when students go back for the hybrid plan, Goldsmith said parents are unsure if the school would be closed down again, should the town flip back into the red high-risk category.
"If I was a single parent or I had a job that required me to be there 40-hours or more a week, this would be super stressful, even flipping back-and-forth from this red and this white," Goldsmith noted.
