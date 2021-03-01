SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Developing news Monday night, the state has denied a request by local officials to offer a regional vaccination site at the Big E Fairgrounds but there is hope for approval in the future.
West Springfield Mayor Will Reichelt said the state said they don't have enough doses of the vaccine to approve the site. He said it's disappointing, but as supply increases, they hope they will finally get the green light.
“It is definitely frustrating. I think it’s also everyone’s frustrated with the rollout of the vaccination process, and there’s really just not enough,” Reichelt said.
There will be no COVID-19 vaccines given out on the Big E Fairgrounds for now.
This came after local officials from West Springfield, Agawam, Westfield, Southwick, the Hampden County House of Correction, and others, sent a formal request to the state to use the property as a regional vaccination site, which was denied on Monday afternoon.
“I was disappointed when the state took away the municipal clinics because they were working so well I understand they want to focus on the vaccine sites,” Reichelt said.
Reichelt said while they didn't get the green light this time he believes the state’s decision will change as doses become more accessible.
“I am hopeful. I mean they said they like our site, they like our plan, they just don’t have the doses yet to provide to us,” Reichelt explained.
That's something Dr. Mark Keroack from Baystate Medical Center said won't be a problem in the near future.
“I believe that it's likely by May that we will not be facing supply shortages and we'll worry instead about people who are hesitant to get the vaccine,” Dr. Keroack said.
Some local residents said while the news is discouraging, people need to be patient just a little longer.
“I think the more supply we have the better, so we can fix the demand,” West Springfield resident Sarah Smith said.
Reichelt said a new letter will be sent out this week so, the state knows if vaccines become available they will be ready to open up.
