BOSTON (WGGB/WSHM) – Gov. Charlie Baker has addressed a four-phase approach as officials move toward reopening the state's economy.
State officials explained Monday that the phased approach is aimed at allowing certain businesses, services, and activities to resume, while also limiting a resurgence in COVID-19 cases and protecting public health.
- Phase 1: “Start” - limited industries resume operations with severe restrictions
- Phase 2: “Cautious” - additional industries resume operations with restrictions and capacity limits
- Phase 3: “Vigilant” - additional industries resume operations with guidance
- Phase 4: “New Normal” - development of vaccine and/or therapy enables resumption of new normal
Essential businesses and services will continue to operate. Certain other businesses and services at lower risk for COVID-19 transmission may open in the earlier phases.
The governor’s office noted that public health metrics will determine and influence when the first phase of reopening begins, as well as when it’s safe to move into subsequent phases.
The announcement Monday comes as Baker's reopening advisory committee continues to meet with different sectors of the economy as they work towards a reopening plan.
That committee is scheduled to provide their report to Baker on May 18.
In addition, state officials have developed mandatory workplace safety standards to help reduce COVID-19 transmission as employees and customers start to return to businesses in the first phase.
Those standards, depicted above, applies to all sectors and industries that will be open in phase one and creates new workplace requirements for:
- Social distancing
- Hygiene
- Staffing and operations
- Cleaning
The standards were released Monday so that businesses and workplaces can begin to prepare for reopening.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.
