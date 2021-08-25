School coronavirus generic MGN 091720

Image Courtesy: MGN Online / Piqsels / eflon / Flickr / CC BY 2.0

(WGGB/WSHM) -- A statewide mask mandate for Massachusetts public schools officially went into effect on Wednesday afternoon.

Effective immediately, all public school students age 5 and above, staff, and visitors are required to wear masks indoors, except when eating, drinking, or during mask breaks.

Masks are not required when outdoors.

The announcement comes one day after the Board of Elementary and Secondary Education held a special meeting and voted to grant state Education Commissioner Jeffrey Riley the authority to put a universal school mask mandate in place.

In addition, masks are strongly recommended for students younger than five years old.

The mandate runs at October 1 and does include some exceptions, including for those who cannot wear a mask for medical reasons.  In the case of students who cannot wear a mask due to behavioral or medical reasons, a face shield may be an option. 

Stay up-to-date with the latest news and weather.  Download the Western Mass News App

You can now get the latest Western Mass News headlines on Alexa.  Click here to activate the skill.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel

Copyright 2021 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation).  All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.