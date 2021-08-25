(WGGB/WSHM) -- A statewide mask mandate for Massachusetts public schools officially went into effect on Wednesday afternoon.
Effective immediately, all public school students age 5 and above, staff, and visitors are required to wear masks indoors, except when eating, drinking, or during mask breaks.
Masks are not required when outdoors.
The announcement comes one day after the Board of Elementary and Secondary Education held a special meeting and voted to grant state Education Commissioner Jeffrey Riley the authority to put a universal school mask mandate in place.
In addition, masks are strongly recommended for students younger than five years old.
The mandate runs at October 1 and does include some exceptions, including for those who cannot wear a mask for medical reasons. In the case of students who cannot wear a mask due to behavioral or medical reasons, a face shield may be an option.
