BOSTON (WGGB/WSHM) -- The state's Board of Elementary and Secondary Education met Tuesday to discuss a variety of topics.
Among those topics included school reopening plans and MCAS administration.
A graduation coach at the Springfield's High School of Science and Technology addressing her concerns.
"The DESE 2021 statewide testing schedule is a logistical nightmare for schools that have been fully remote, which further creates inequities among districts. Commissioner Riley made it clear that the federal government has denied a waiver for testing. However, isn't is possible to request a waiver once President-elect Biden is inaugurated on January 20? If that is the case, then why not postpone any testing until the new federal leaders are in office and why not postpone testing until all schools have had a chance to bring students back in their buildings?" said Christine Spelman, graduation coach at Sci-Tech.
Spellman went on to explain why she believed the current plan in place is overwhelming.
Transportation, proctors, and overlapping dates are some of the issues that she said add another layer of stress to an already extremely stressful time for educators.
