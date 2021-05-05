SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM/AP) -- Governor Charlie Baker announced Wednesday that six mass vaccination sites across the state, including the Eastfield Mall site, will allow walk-in vaccine appointments starting Monday.
Other mass vaccinations sites offering walk-up vaccinations include the Hynes Convention Center and the Reggie Lewis Center in Boston, the Doubletree Hotel in Danvers, the former Circuit City in Dartmouth, and the Natick Mall.
“Walk-up options will certainly make it easier for people to access vaccines,” Baker said.
Baker said other sites are already offering vaccinations without appointments.
“There’s walk-up traffic going on in a bunch of different locations,” Baker added. “What we are going to do is to continue to try to make this as readily available as we possibly can to people and see how far we can get with that.”
Curative officials at Eastfield Mall told us they are ahead of the governor's announcement. They've been taking walk-ins over the past few days.
Matt Garlo, community relations manager for Curative, told Western Mass News that while they are taking walk-ins, they are still taking appointments.
"As far as organizing and logistics, it always helps to try and make an appointment first, but if you’re in the area and you think of it, then you’re certainly welcome to walk-in and we have a hub-and-spoke on Bay Street that’s been taking walk-in appointments today, so you have options now and that’s really what it’s all about," Garlo explained.
If you are planning on walking in, Garlo said traffic patterns are different every day, so there generally isn't a way to know when lines will be shorter. However, one trend that seems to stay the same is that wait times are shorter on rainy days. He said average wait times on their busiest days are now around just five to ten minutes.
Those interested in finding more about walk-in vaccination opportunities can visit the state’s vaccine finder website.
Baker said Massachusetts has already surpassed the goal set by President Joe Biden to vaccinate 70% of adults by July 4.
Baker also said that with more than 800 vaccination locations throughout the state, Massachusetts is on track to vaccinate more than 4 million residents by June.
