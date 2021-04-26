CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WHSM) -- Western Mass News is your Vaccine Authority.
With the pause lifted on the Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccine, Massachusetts expects to have over 10,000 doses on hand this week to give out. But there are still some lingering concerns here in western Mass.
One local clinic said they are opting out of the J&J vaccine because they don't want to cause any more hesitancy in the community.
It’s not just clinics who are worried about the trickle-down effect of this pause. One mother is concerned her daughter, who received the J&J vaccine may have side effects down the road.
Glenda Larue, a Chicopee resident, said her daughter received the Johnson and Johnson vaccine right before the Food and Drug Administration paused distribution due to possible blood clot concerns.
“The next day, they told her about all the problems they were having with it and so I was worried about her,” Larue said.
The pause was lifted on Friday, but she still questions whether or not her daughter could see side effects.
“It's new, you don't know what it's going to do to you later on,” Larue explained.
We took her concerns to Dr. Armando Paez, the chief infectious diseases doctor at Baystate Medical Center.
He said the blood clots were seen within two weeks of receiving the shot, but residents should still monitor their side effects closely, especially young women.
“Obviously, this is an evolving story. We may see cases behind that, but we haven’t seen that yet,” Dr. Paez said.
Governor Charlie Baker said on Monday, the state currently has 6,000 doses and is expecting an additional 4,000 this week.
“The vast majority of the places and spaces we've been using them in are primarily driven by mobile clinics typically operated by community health centers or by hospitals, and they're being used in communities where we're trying to reach either homebound populations or going to a community center,” Baker said.
But, not all clinics are welcoming back the vaccine. Jay Breines, the CEO of the Holyoke Health Center, said he does not want to contribute to vaccine uncertainty so the site will not be distributing any Johnson and Johnson shots.
“So we don’t want to play into hesitancy issues. We just want to say please get vaccinated. Moderna is great,” Breines explained.
The Holyoke Health Center will also be launching mobile buses in may to better serve the hardest-hit neighborhoods.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.