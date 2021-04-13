BOSTON (WGGB/WSHM) -- Officials are extending the renewal windows for certain motor vehicle inspection stickers as a system outage continues.
Mass. RMV said that the grace period for a new sticker will be extended until May 31, 2021 for stickers that expired in March and April 2021.
The move comes as the agency works with its vendor, Applus Technologies, to get the inspection system back online following an outage that began on March 30 due to a cyber attack.
In addition, newly purchased vehicles that were registered on or after March 23, 2021 will have until April 30, 2021 to get an inspection. Those vehicles typically need to be inspected within seven days of registration.
Mass. RMV added that those who had a recent inspection rejection and are in the 60-day free retest window will be afforded one extra day for each day the system is unavailable, but should plan to get their inspection done as soon as possible once the system and stations are back online.
The state has also told law enforcement that compliance with the inspection requirement has not been possible since March 30 because of the outage.
According to the RMV, Applus indicates that the inspection system should be operational on Saturday, April 17.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.