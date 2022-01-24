BOSTON (WGGB/WSHM) -- State officials have extended a pause on jury trials in the Commonwealth.
The Mass. Supreme Judicial Court said that the all jury trials will now be paused until February 14, 2022.
Supreme Judicial Court Chief Justice Kimberly Budd explained in a statement:
“While we are encouraged by the trend in COVID-19 cases in the Commonwealth, the additional two week pause on jury trials is necessary to protect the health and safety of all who enter and work in our courthouses."
"Assuming the number of COVID-19 cases continues to decline as expected, we do not anticipate any further pause beyond February 14. As throughout the pandemic, however, all plans and expectations regarding the resumption of jury trials may be adjusted at any time in the ongoing effort to balance the safety of court users and personnel with the fundamental constitutional right to a trial by jury.”
The state noted that courthouses remain open for in-person business and there is a continued emphasis to conduct court business remotely where possible.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.