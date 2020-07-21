BOSTON (AP) — Gov. Charlie Baker extended a statewide moratorium on evictions and foreclosures for another 60 days on Tuesday to help keep residents struggling to pay the rent or mortgage during the coronavirus pandemic in their homes.
The initial pause took effect April and was scheduled to expire Aug. 18, but has now been extended until Oct. 17.
The law suspends most residential and small business commercial evictions, as well as residential foreclosures, but does not relieve tenants or homeowners of their obligations to pay rent or mortgage payments.
It does bar landlords from sending notifications to residential tenants that threaten eviction or termination of a lease, and requires lenders to grant a forbearance for up to 180 days if a homeowner is experiencing financial hardship due to the pandemic.
The state has also set up a $20 million Emergency Rental and Mortgage Assistance Fund to help low-income households make payments.
(1) comment
So in other words they made it OK for renters to squat in apartments they most likely will have not made a payment on in months. How come i bet no such exemption has been made for landlords to not have to make a note payment on the mortgage during that same time.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.