BOSTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker provided an update on the state's response to Hurricane Henri.
While the impact in the eastern part of the state may not be as rough as previously feared, Governor Baker and MEMA are still watching for widespread power outages and any potential strain on the northeastern power grid.
“There's still the possibility of widespread power outages in just about every part of the Commonwealth due to high winds and the heavy rain,” said Baker.
“Across Massachusetts we will likely see tropical storm force winds which will be somewhere in the vicinity of 40 miles per hour on a sustained basis throughout [Sunday].”
While the flooding risk may not be as severe from Henri as originally anticipated, Governor Baker said the state has eyes on lakes and rivers that have been filling up from summer rainstorms.
"The flooding issue, at least based on what we see right now, is more of a buzzards bay and a south coast issue and not quite severe as people originally anticipated..."
Baker added, "But remember, we have a lot of inland bodies of water that've absorbed 17-20 inches of rain over the course of the past 45 days. If we get a ton of that, which we anticipate, you could see significant flooding not just on roads but also in some of our inland bodies of water as well."
