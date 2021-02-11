BOSTON (WGGB/WSHM) -- Lawmakers will soon debate funding to help rebuild the Holyoke Soldiers' Home.
On Thursday, the Baker-Polito Administration filed a bill that would provide for $400 million for a project that would construct a new long-term care facility on the current site.
The project, according to the state, is on an expedited timeline because of an April 15 deadline in the V.A. State Home Construction Grant Program. That program would help provide 65 percent federal matching funds.
In order to meet the deadline, the state has to have the authorization ready for April 1, which would mean the funding bill would have to be enacted by mid-March.
The design phase must then be completed by August 1 to be eligible for this cycle in grant funding.
“The filing of this bond bill to secure funding is one more step in the construction of a new state-of-the-art Soldiers’ Home in Holyoke and a sign of hope and progress as we move forward to care for our aging veterans with dignity, honor and respect in Western Massachusetts," said Mass. Veterans' Services Secretary Cheryl Lussier Poppe.
State Rep. Joseph Wagner added in a statement:
"This legislation will now be before the Legislature for our consideration, and is the result of an ongoing dialogue between numerous stakeholders, as outlined by the Governor in his filing letter. I have personally been engaged in an ongoing dialogue with a number of these stakeholders over a period for many months. I am pleased that these discussions have resulted in the Governor seeking an authorization which substantially exceeds the funding projections outlined in the Payette Rapid Response Report. I wish to thank Governor Baker, my colleagues and all of the stakeholders who worked so hard and played a role in bringing us to this point."
