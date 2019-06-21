SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Dozens of injuries, millions in property damage and disruption all the result of firework mishaps in the last decade according to the State Fire Marshal's Office.
And now in the weeks leading up to Independence Day, officials have an important reminder.
Ryan Walsh, Public Information Officer, Springfield Police speaks against the act of setting off fireworks.
"They're illegal and dangerous," Officer Walsh explained.
Illegal and dangerous yet each year Massachusetts residents somehow find a way to injure themselves using fireworks.
And the State Fire Marshal's Office is keeping track of all it.
Over the past decade, there have been 800 major fire and explosion incidents involving fireworks leading to a dozen injuries and an estimated 2.5 million dollars in property damage, a high number is given that fireworks are usually an outdoor thing.
During the same time-frame, 38 people were treated at mass.
Emergency rooms for burns caused by fireworks which cover at least 5 percent of their body, this will leave them scarred for life.
Walsh with Springfield Police told Western Mass News this is a problem for them too, responding to three dozen calls just this month.
He said we're in fireworks season.
"Memorial Day weekend through Labor Day, Springfield Police Officers responded to more than 350 calls for fireworks in the city. When teenagers have played with fireworks it could be a good time for them, but it's extremely dangerous and takes away emergency services," Walsh explained.
Oh, and not only will fireworks be confiscated if caught, but you could also have to pay.
State law said the penalty for selling fireworks can lead to jail, just possessing them a fine.
"There are fireworks displays all across New England and western Mass. Go enjoy those, leave it to the pros," Walsh said.
