SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- State Senator Eric Lesser was joined by members of the Springfield legislative delegation Friday morning to announce $50,000 in funding secured for the adaptive music program at Community Music School.
The program works with special needs students, so that all leaners can have the opportunity to take music classes. It also trains and supports music and special education teachers to teach special needs students and to integrate music and arts into teaching.
"Music teachers, who are an awesome group, often have not received the training or specialized expertise to deal with that population or to work with that population in terms of music education and music classes in the school and vise versa to that, special education teachers have not received the training to teach music to their special education students," Lesser explained.
Lesser said the adaptive music program first started in Springfield schools prior to COVID and had to adapt to remote learning. Now that it's back up and running, Lesser said his goal is to use the funding to expand the program and get it into all schools.
