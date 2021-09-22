SOUTH HADLEY, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- State officials have granted a request to continue remote learning for South Hadley High School students.
Mass. Commissioner of Elementary and Secondary Education Jeffrey Riley sent a letter to South Hadley Public Schools Supt. Jahmal Mosley that indicated remote learning days will be allowed for Thursday and Friday.
The move comes after Mosley asked the state Tuesday to extend a previously approved five days by adding two more days as mold cleanup efforts continue at the high school.
Riley did note that as a result of the extension, 173 days of in-person learning will be required for the high school students and any additional lost instructional time will need to be made up later in the year, either by extending the school day or adding in-person days.
Western Mass News is following this story and will have more information as it becomes available.
