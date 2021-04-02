HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- New guidance is coming out from the state that is essentially urging school districts to rethink any prom plans, potentially canceling them for a second year in a row.
State officials are encouraging that proms not be held until everyone can be fully vaccinated. Since people 16 and older won’t even be eligible for the vaccine until April 16, kids likely won’t be fully vaccinated until mid-May.
The uncertainty of rescheduling for a later day means local businesses are making changes to the annual tradition once again.
“We struggled a little bit, but we used it as an opportunity to actually clean house, clean up, do things for our community,” said Bianca Jackson, owner of Just B.
2020 cleared prom dance floors across the country due to COVID-19, but this year, local prom dress stores are seeing their customers come back, hoping to continue to the spring tradition once again.
“So our customers now are looking for us to make them actually masks to go with their dresses,” Jackson said.
However, the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education is recommending school districts not hold proms this year.
In a statement, DESE “...strongly recommends that schools do not have proms and instead substitute alternative celebrations for seniors.”
They went on to say that any event for seniors should be put off, in part, “...ideally delaying until such time when most students attending prom will have been vaccinated. “
Some local schools took that advice seriously.
“I'm gonna say at least 10 schools canceled their prom almost immediately,” said Peter Rosskothen, owner of The Log Cabin and Delaney House.
Rosskothen is used to hosting proms at his venue, but just as COVID-19 has wreaked havoc on the time-honored prom tradition, it's also hurt the businesses supporting it.
“I looked at it as an immediate revenue loss of about a $150,000,” Rosskothen explained.
State officials aren’t outright banning proms and in fact, many are switching to outdoor settings.
Jackson told Western Mass News that because of this, COVID-19 is even changing the style of gowns and shoes her customers want.
“Something where their heels don't have to go straight into the ground,” Jackson noted.
However, for the schools districts trying to reschedule for a later, summer date, Rosskothen said, “That's easier said than done and unfortunately, I feel that the majority's gonna end up canceling.”
Proms aren’t being banned by state officials. They said that districts choosing to hold them in spring need to follow all the restrictions for gatherings as outlined by the Massachusetts reopening plan. Those are obviously easier for smaller districts to follow than larger ones.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.