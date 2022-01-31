AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – State health and education officials have asked colleges to scale down COVID-19 restrictions for the spring semester.
A letter sent by the Secretaries of Education and Health and Human Services focused on the impact of strict masking and distancing regulations on the mental health of students and educators, and asked them to end a number of, quote, "counterproductive" protocols.
These protocols include remote learning, discouraging group activities, overly aggressive testing, and mask type requirements.
The letter read, in part, quote:
Colleges and universities should accelerate their efforts to transition back to ‘near normal’ conditions... which include focusing on individuals who manifest COVID symptoms and test positive for COVID, and especially those who are particularly at-risk for serious illness and hospitalization.
Western Mass News reached out to UMass Amherst for a response and have yet to hear back.
