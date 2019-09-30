SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The Massachusetts Department of Public Health (DPH) have now reported over five more cases of vaping-associated pulmonary injuries in the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Monday.
Mass's DPH said that two of those cases have been confirmed while the other three may be probable.
According to state officials, this rose the case of vaping-related illnesses to 10.
Since September 11 this year, there have now been 83 suspected vaping-related pulmonary cases reported to the DPH.
"While no one has pinpointed the exact cause of this outbreak of illness, we do know that vaping and e-cigarettes are the common thread and are making people sick," Monica Bharel said in a statement. "The information we're gathering about cases in Massachusetts will further our understanding of vaping-associated lung injury, as well as assist our federal partners."
The Public Health Commissioner, Monica Bharel has mandated that the Massachusetts clinicians report immediately when a vaping-related lung injury arises to the department.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.