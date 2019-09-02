COLRAIN, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - We are following developing news out of Hampshire County where the Department of Environmental Protection is investigating a leak in the Colrain River.
People in the area of the North River were first alerted to the issue when they say a large number of fish dead yesterday afternoon.
Colrain Fire Chief Nicholas Anzuoni tells Western Mass News they responded to the call of all those fish killed and began following it up stream.
Receiving help from the D.E.P., they believe it originated in a mill near the Barnhardt Manufacturing Company.
Chief Anzuoni says they believe the substance is the water is sulfuric acid.
The challenge now is determining when the discharge happened and how much of it got into the water.
“The thing is, with the fish killed, there’s a time lag between when the incident happened and when people are seeing dead fish. More than likely, the material has already gone by and it doesn’t take much in the water," Colrain Fire Chief Anzuoni tells us.
The chief says that PH levels were back to normal yesterday and that they continue to monitor the situation.
We did reach out to the Barnhardt Manufacturing Company, but have not yet heard back.
