(WGGB/WSHM) -- Governor Charlie Baker and state officials recognized Veterans Day virtually this year.
During today's ceremony, the governor joined with the Department of Veterans Services Committee to honor and remember those who have served and those who continue to serve our country,
"We would not be the country we are, we would not have the freedoms we have if it weren't for those who chose to sign up and put themselves in harms way on behalf of all of us," Baker explained.
Veterans were celebrated with prayers, musical numbers, and speeches.
Baker and other speakers said that veterans in the Commonwealth are heroes to be honored every day.
