Health Generic 030820

(photo MGN-online)

(WGGB/WSHM) -- Governor Charlie Baker has signed a COVID-19 public health emergency order.

The order states, as of November 29, any hospital or hospital system that has limited capacity must begin to reduce non-essential, non-urgent scheduled procedures.

The Baker-Polito Administration said this is being done to ensure adequate hospital capacity for immediate healthcare needs.

They added that there are several contributing factors that lead to the order, including staffing shortages due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Stay up-to-date with the latest news and weather.  Download the Western Mass News App

You can now get the latest Western Mass News headlines on Alexa.  Click here to activate the skill.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel

Copyright 2021 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation).  All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.