(WGGB/WSHM) -- Governor Charlie Baker has signed a COVID-19 public health emergency order.
The order states, as of November 29, any hospital or hospital system that has limited capacity must begin to reduce non-essential, non-urgent scheduled procedures.
The Baker-Polito Administration said this is being done to ensure adequate hospital capacity for immediate healthcare needs.
They added that there are several contributing factors that lead to the order, including staffing shortages due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
