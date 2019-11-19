BOSTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Massachusetts is one step closer to going hands-free behind the wheel.
The bill that would enforce hands-free mode was passed today by the House passed and now heads to the senate.
That means it could reach Governor Charlie Baker's desk as soon as this week.
At least 19 states have the law already in place.
That means there is no talking or texting while driving unless your device is in a hands-free mode.
Under this bill, drivers will not be allowed to read texts or view screens.
That is except for GPS, but in that case, the phone has to be mounted on your dashboard.
Legislators spoke out during the house debate today many saying passage will save lives and enhance road safety.
State Representative Joseph Wagner from Chicopee among those speaking in support.
"One of the individuals in my office was Emily Stein back in 2011 she lost her father Howard to distracted driving. Jerry Sibyl lost his son Jordan. This bill when enacted into law will save a countless amount of lives and we will buy all our votes today in the informative contributed to that," Rep. Wagner explained.
The bill addresses concerns about possible police profiling by requiring state agencies to track age, gender, and race of every driver given a citation or warning if caught using their device.
Also under the bill, there are fines you could face if you get caught on your phone.
The first offense will cost you $100. Its $250 for the second offense and you’d have to pay up $500 with costly points on your insurance.
The House passed the bill today by a vote of 153 to 1.
Now it heads to the Senate for a vote tomorrow and if passed the legislation goes to Governor Baker.
If signed into law it would take effect 90 days later.
