SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WHSM) -- Gov. Charlie Baker is focused on more testing and contact tracing to isolate COVID-19 cases and eventually get the state back open for business.
Identifying positive coronavirus patients and tracing back to find all the other people who may have been exposed is critical in this.
Massachusetts is the first in the country to roll out a statewide contact testing framework.
Springfield has been doing their own contact tracing for the last few weeks, and they have not yet reached out about joining forces with the state to continue this effort.
“At this point, we have not reached out to date,” said Helen Caulton-Harris, Health and Human Services commissioner.
Caulton-Harris said several school and Baystate nurses have been working on contact tracing for Springfield’s positive COVID-19 cases.
The commissioner told Western Mass News they could reach out to the state to join their efforts with partners in health, but for now, she explained the sheer numbers of people who need to be contacted by her small team in the city alone.
“We put up numbers of 668 today, and so all of those individuals need to be contacted, and then we need to follow up with whomever they give us as individuals that they have been in contact with so that obviously is hundreds,” Caulton-Harris said.
They don't just have to get names, but contact information too of people possibly exposed.
“It is difficult because it means we have to track down individuals to get telephone numbers,” she said.
Baker announced the state’s contact tracing program has hired more than 1,000 workers and more are needed still.
“Part of the reason we're building up this tracing program -- this contact tracing program, which I believe is going to be critical to our ability to identify and contain [COVID-19] on a go-forward basis, one of the elements that makes this work is an enhanced capacity to test,” Baker said.
Caulton-Harris agreed that contact tracing is needed to reopen the state along with expanded testing.
“We do not have sufficient test kits at this point to test everyone who needs to be tested,” she said.
Baker also said Friday there has to be a significant decrease in cases and hospitalizations before the state can even think of reopening, and at this point, the numbers continue to rise.
Those interested in being a contact tracer can find more information here.
