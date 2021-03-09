WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The state's Department of Public Utilities is launching an investigation into CSX Transportation for the blockages on the Front Street train track crossings.
Western Mass News spoke to West Springfield Mayor Will Reichelt, who said this has been a problem for years. He told us while he understands the tracks never being blocked isn't an option, he hopes it prompts better communication from the company moving forward.
"Just to have a better understanding of when their trains are coming in and a schedule, so that residents, if they know a train is gonna be here, they'll avoid it. We have the signs on both sides that we put in that flash if it's blocked. I mean, I would love if it was never blocked for more than five minutes. I know that's a little high in the sky, but at least a better work relationship, so everyone understands what's going on,” Reichelt explained.
Legally, crossing cannot be blocked for more than five minutes.
