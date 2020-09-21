WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The state's commissioner of elementary and secondary education is urging a list of school districts across the Commonwealth to return to in-person learning.
Several of the districts on that list are in western Massachusetts.
West Springfield is just one of the districts being asked to provide more information to the state on when they will return to in-person learning.
We spoke with West Springfield Mayor Will Reichelt, who said this request feels like they’re being strong-armed into returning before they’re ready.
Commissioner Jeff Riley has a message for 16 Massachusetts school districts currently using remote learning: you have ten days to explain why your students aren’t back in the building.
“Based on that map that came out, why aren’t you in hybrid yet?” Reichelt said.
Reichelt said that West Springfield is one of the districts that received the letter from Commissioner Jeff Riley.
According to a spokesperson for the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education, “The districts that received this letter are currently offering only remote instruction, despite health metrics, and have not indicated when they plan to provide any in-person learning.”
Reichelt told Western Mass News that’s confusing because he claims the state already has his district’s plan to phase into a hybrid model very soon.
“We did submit our whole plan that we voted on and what we’re moving to...Maybe it’s not fast enough? I’m not really sure.” Reichelt added.
Several other local school districts also received this letter, including East Longmeadow.
- Amesbury
- Belmont
- Berkshire Arts and Technology Charter Public (District)
- Bourne
- Boxford
- East Longmeadow
- Gardner
- Gill-Montague
- Hoosac Valley Regional
- Manchester Essex Regional
- Mohawk Trail
- Mohawk Trail/Hawlemont
- Pittsfield
- Provincetown
- Watertown
- West Springfield
Reichelt said the school committee voted on the phased-in hybrid plan back in August based on the community’s needs.
“…To make sure we do what works and what keeps our students and staff safe...should be left up to us,” Reichelt noted.
[Reporter: Does this kind of pressure from DESE make you feel like it’s really not up to the school districts to decide for themselves?]
“Absolutely,” Reichelt said.
Reichelt said they are holding a school committee meeting on Tuesday to discuss possibly bringing students back to a hybrid model sooner.
