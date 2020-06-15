SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Some families in Massachusetts will soon get a pandemic EBT card.
The reason is to make sure children don’t go hungry while schools are closed during the pandemic.
500,000 students will qualify for the card, including in Springfield.
State leaders are making sure students won’t go hungry during the coronavirus pandemic.
Students who qualify for free or reduced lunch will get what's called a pandemic EBT card that families can use to buy groceries.
“I think the families need help through this crisis. A lot of folks are unemployed and we have to make sure our kids are okay over the summer,” said Springfield School Supt. Daniel Warwick.
Congress has approved $200 million in funding. That means if a student is eligible, a household will get $5.70 per student or $28.50 per week.
Warwick said all 26,000 students in Springfield will get a card, due to the plan's income-based policy.
“Once you are over a certain percent, it’s just more efficient for the federal government, rather than dealing with all the different lunch forms and the accountability,” Warwick explained.
Each card will have the student’s name on it and families can use multiple P-EBT cards in one visit to the store.
They work the same way SNAP EBT cards are used to buy food.
“In addition to that, we are going to continue our meals program at 17 sites all summer long, in every neighborhood where families can get some help,” Warwick noted.
Families will get the cards in the mail.
For more information, CLICK HERE.
