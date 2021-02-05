BOSTON (WGGB/WSHM) -- State officials have launched a new hotline aimed at helping Massachusetts residents age 75 or older book appointments to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.
Those who qualify to receive a vaccine can reach the call center by calling 211 Monday through Friday between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m.
Gov. Charlie Baker noted that they would have 500 operators will be on-hand to provide live support to those 75 years old or older who have problems accessing the state's online booking system. He did note that due to high call volume, there may be some wait to reach an operator.
Operators will be available in both English and Spanish, and translation services will be available for approximately 100 additional languages.
This is a developing story. Western Mass News will have more information as it becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.