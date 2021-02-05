BOSTON (WGGB/WSHM) -- State officials have launched a new hotline aimed at helping Massachusetts residents age 75 or older book appointments to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

Those who qualify to receive a vaccine can reach the call center by calling 211 Monday through Friday between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Gov. Charlie Baker noted that they would have 500 operators will be on-hand to provide live support to those 75 years old or older who have problems accessing the state's online booking system. He did note that due to high call volume, there may be some wait to reach an operator.

Operators will be available in both English and Spanish, and translation services will be available for approximately 100 additional languages.

This is a developing story. Western Mass News will have more information as it becomes available.