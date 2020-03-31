BOSTON (WGGB/WSHM) -- There's a new tool for Massachusetts residents facing financial challenges during this outbreak.
The state treasurer's Office of Economic Empowerment has launched a page with a number of resources.
You can make a plan for paying your bills, learn how to apply for unemployment, and about identifying scams and fraud.
To take advantage of these resources, CLICK HERE.
