BOSTON (WGGB/WSHM) -- State officials have created an online system aimed at helping first responders get the personal protective equipment (PPE) they need, as well as a way for volunteers to support coronavirus response efforts.
“Massachusetts has already received generous donations from countless organizations, and by launching this portal we’ll make it easier to streamline these offers and quickly distribute supplies to those in need...We also need more volunteers to help support our response to this unprecedented public health emergency, and urge people to sign up to lend a hand. Our administration will continue making every effort to secure supplies from all possible resources to support our front line workers during these tough times," Gov. Baker said in a statement.
The online portal, dubbed The Commonwealth’s COVID-19 PPE Procurement and Donation Program, will allow organizations and companies to sell or donate PPE, including:
- N95/N99 masks (respirators)
- Surgical/procedure masks
- Facemasks with integrated shields
- Powered Air-Purifying Respirators (PAPR)
- Goggles
- Gloves
- Protective suits/gowns
- Booties/shoe covers
- Headcovers
- Hand sanitizer
- Sanitizing wipes
Mass. Health and Human Services Secretary Marylou Sudders, who also leads the state's COVID-19 Command Center, added, “We have a constant demand and need for personal protective equipment (PPE) available to our medical, first responder and essential service communities. Over the past week, hundreds of deliveries of PPE have been made to front line health care providers, and first responders, but we need so much more...Last week more than 28,000 masks, and 120,000 pairs of gloves were distributed, and we’ve placed more than $50 million in orders for additional supplies. We are also waiting on our third delivery from the Strategic National Stockpile.”
In addition, the online portal provides an avenue for health professionals to volunteer for coronavirus response efforts. State officials said that there is an immediate need for respiratory therapists and public health nurses.
Since launching the initiative, more than 1,000 people have already registered.
For more information, CLICK HERE.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.