(WGGB/WSHM) -- The state has announced the launch of a new business platform designed to connect local businesses with local farmers and producers.
The website, called MassGrown Exchange, will assist farmers, fisherman, and specialty producers with wholesale products to sell to restaurants and grocery stores or other outlets.
The website was originally established to address COVID-19 disruptions with the local food supply. It also helps Massachusetts growers and producers in accessing markets.
However, the governor's office says mass grow exchange will remain beyond the pandemic.
For more information on the program, CLICK HERE
