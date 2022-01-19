BOSTON (WGGB/WSHM) – State officials have launched a program, they said, is aimed keeping children in childcare and early education programs open.
The Baker-Polito Administration announced Wednesday that starting the week of January 31, childcare programs affiliated with the Mass. Department of Early Education and Care will be able to receive free rapid antigen COVID-19 tests as part of the state’s new ‘Testing for Child Care’ program. The initiative, according to department, is first in the nation.
Staff and children age 2 and older, who have been a close contact with someone who’s COVID-19 positive, will be able to test daily for five consecutive days with the rapid test and remain in a childcare setting so long as the test is negative. In addition, students and children age 2 and older who develop symptoms while in a childcare setting will be eligible to take part in a symptomatic testing program.
Gov. Charlie Baker said in a statement:
“This comprehensive testing program is designed to ensure children can safely continue learning and receiving quality care while parents are working.”
“Child care is a key piece of the infrastructure supporting the Commonwealth’s economy, and this testing program will help to eliminate one of the challenges parents and employers face every day.”
The ‘Testing for Child Care’ program will offer three testing options to meet a specific program’s needs:
- Rapid Cohort Testing: Testing staff and children over 2 years old in a group (cohort) where there was direct exposure to an individual who is positive for COVID-19. This option tests cohorts of direct contacts (e.g., single classroom or stable family child care attendance), rather than requiring individuals to quarantine.
- Symptomatic Rapid Antigen Testing: Testing for staff and children over 2 years old who show symptoms related to COVID-19. This allows child care centers to quickly identify and isolate positive cases or confirm negative cases and keep children in care.
- Weekly Pooled Testing: Weekly PCR testing for all consenting staff and children over 3 years old.
The Mass. Department of Early Education and Care will provide all childcare programs affiliated with the department to sign-up for the free tests, as well as resources and training to implement the protocols.
The department explained they are working with Neighborhood Villages, who will be delivering the tests directly to programs that sign-up for free with Neighborhood Villages. Those enrolled with Neighborhood Villages can expect distribution during the week of January 31 and EEC-licensed and approved programs can enroll on a rolling basis. However, in order to begin testing the week of January 31, a program must enroll with Neighborhood Villages by January 24.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.
