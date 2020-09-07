(WGGB/WSHM) -- While many public schools across the Bay State are getting ready to hit the books next week in some type of new normal, the state is launching an ad campaign to encourage parents, students, and teachers to stay healthy during the pandemic.
Many schools have already decided their back-to-school plan. Now, the state has released a back-to-school ad campaign to children do their part.
However, one parent we spoke to Monday night said there is no way her daughter is going to do in-person learning.
“I don't believe we'll ever go back-to-school, education as we know it, I just don't. With everything going on, I'm not comfortable with it,” said Denise Jawando.
Jawando expressed how she doesn’t think her daughter will have a normal junior year of high school.
As kids get ready to go back-to-school, the Bay State came out with an ad campaign.
The state’s Department of Elementary and Secondary Education is putting out ads on television, radio, social media, and public transportation.
The main message: if kids are sick, they should stay home. They also encourage kids to play their part in the classroom.
Jawando said kids will be kids regardless.
“Kids, you can tell them all day long, don't touch each other, kiss, hug, but they haven't seen their friends in months, so I think that's bound to happen. It's just not a safe space,” Jawando added.
Jawando believes her daughter can finish her schooling online, but she said the remote learning process could be better.
“I think they need to refine remote learning. I think that would really be beneficial to the children right now,” Jawando noted.
The back-to-school ad campaign is to promote a new normal type of school setting, so kids can learn while staying safe and keep their community healthy.
