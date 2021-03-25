BOSTON (WGGB/WSHM) -- Help is coming to Massachusetts residents who are homebound and unable to get to a local vaccination site.
The Baker-Polito Administration has announced that a homebound vaccination program will be launched on Monday, March 29. Over 160 local boards of health will conduct the program for those in their community, while the Commonwealth Care Alliance will provide vaccinations to those in 183 communities.
"Since our inception, CCA’s approach to care has been rooted in the community to ensure the most appropriate site of care for the individuals we so proudly serve. Over the past few weeks, we have successfully vaccinated hundreds of our own homebound health plan members, and our team is ready to expand this effort across the state and aid the Commonwealth’s vaccination effort in any way we can," said Commonwealth Care Alliance President and CEO Christopher Palmieri.
In-home vaccinations will be available for those who:
- Have considerable difficulty and/or require significant support to leave home for medical appointments
- Require an ambulance or two-person assistance to leave the house
- Are unable to leave home for medical appointments under normal circumstances
Local boards of health, councils on aging, health care providers, and aging services access points will be connecting with people to the homebound program.
Homebound individuals and their loved ones can also call (833) 983-0485 to determine eligibility for an in-home vaccination and schedule an appointment. The registration hotline will be open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. English and Spanish speaking representatives will be available, as well as translation services for over 100 languages.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.
