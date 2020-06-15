BOSTON (WGGB/WSHM) -- State officials are urging anyone who has been at a large gathering, protests, or demonstrations over the last two weeks to get tested for COVID-19.
To that end, Gov. Charlie Baker announced Monday that approximately 50 pop-up test sites will be established this week for people to get tested.
Testing at the below sites will be available on Wednesday, June 17 and Thursday, June 18.
State officials noted that some locations may be appointment-only, so call ahead to those sites.
The testing will be available to everyone and you don't have to show any symptoms.
There is no cost for the test and the test results will be provided confidentially to the person being tested. Once you receive those results, you are urged to share those with your health care provider.
Brockton : Brockton Organizations COVID Response Site (BOCRS) Tent
- 470 Forest Ave.
- 844-483-7819
- 12 to 7 p.m. - Appointment only
Cambridge : Cambridge Health Alliance Testing Tent
- 163 Gore Street
- 617-665-2928
- 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. - Walk-in or by appointment
Chelsea : MGH Chelsea
- 151 Everett Ave
- Walk-in or by appointment
Fitchburg : Community Health Connections
- 130 Water Street
- 978-878-8100
- 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. - Walk-in only
Gardner : Community Health Connections
- 175 Connors Street
- 978-878-8100
- 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., 1 to 4 p.m. - Walk-in only
Great Barrington : Fairview Hospital
- 10 Maple Ave
- 855-262-5465
- 12 to 7 p.m. - Appointment only
Greenfield : Baystate Franklin Medical Center
- 164 High Street
- 413-795-8378
- 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. - Appointment only
Harwichport : Outer Cape Health Services
- 710 MA-28
- 508-905-2801
- 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. - Appointments preferred, walk-ins welcome
Jamaica Plain : Brigham Health - Brookside Community Health Center
- 3297 Washington St
- 617-522-4700
- 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. - Walk-in only
Lawrence : Lawrence General Hospital MVTRA Lot
- Canal St
- 978-946-8409
- 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. - Appointments preferred, walk-ins welcome
Lynn : Lynn Community Health Center
- 9 Buffum Street
- 781-581-3900
- 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. - Walk-in or by appointment
Malden : Cambridge Health Alliance Testing Tent
- 195 Canal Street
- 617-665-2928
- 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. - Walk-in or by appointment
North Quincy : Manet Community Health Center
- 110 W Squantum St
- 617-376-3000
- 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. - Appointments preferred, walk-ins welcome
Pittsfield : Berkshire Medical Center
- 725 North Street
- 855-262-5465
- 12 to 7 p.m. - Appointment only
Provincetown : Outer Cape Health Services
- 49 Harry Kemp Way
- 508-905-2801
- 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. - Appointments preferred, walk-ins welcome
Randolph : Beth Israel
- 32 South Main Street
- 781-607-4355
- 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. - Call ahead
Somerville : Cambridge Health Alliance Testing Tent
- 230 Highland Ave
- 617-665-2928
- 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. - Walk-in or by appointment
Springfield : Baystate High Street Health Center
- 140 High Street
- 413-795-8378
- 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. - Appointment only
Springfield : Baystate Brightwood Health Center
- 380 Plainfield Street
- 413-795-8378
- 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. - Appointment only
Springfield : Baystate Health
- 298 Carew Street
- 413-795-8378
- 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. - Appointment only
Ware : Baystate Mary Lane Outpatient Center
- 85 South Street
- 413-795-8378
- 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. - Appointment only
Wellfleet : Outer Cape Health Services
- 3130 US 6
- 508-905-2801
- 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. - Appointments preferred, walk-ins welcome
Westfield : Baystate Health
- 57 Union Street
- 413-795-8378
- 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Appointment only
Worcester :UMass Memorial University Campus
- 55 Lake Ave N
- 508-334-1052
- 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. - Drive through or walk-in
Testing is also available at select CVS locations, which are appointment-only and will be open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
To make an appointment at a CVS location, CLICK HERE and when asked "Have you been prioritized by your state or local health department for testing? (e.g., for public health monitoring)?” select “Yes.”
- Bellingham : 370 Pulaski Boulevard
- Bridgewater: 9-19 Summer Street
- Burlington : 34 Cambridge Street
- Carver : 100D North Main Street
- Charlton : 142 Worcester Road
- Chelsea : 1010 Revere Beach Parkway
- Danvers : 311 Newbury Street
- East Falmouth : 419 East Falmouth Highway
- Haverhill : 150 Lafayette Square
- Holbrook : 480 North Franklin Street
- Holbrook : 842 South Franklin Street
- Ipswich : 114 Central Street
- Lawrence : 266 Broadway
- Lowell : 32 Reiss Avenue
- New Bedford : 136 Ashley Boulevard
- Northampton : 366 King Street
- Pittsfield : 107 West Street
- Raynham : 266 Route 44
- Salem : 272 Highland Avenue
- Salisbury : 2 Lafayette Road
- Shrewsbury : 720 Boston Turnpike Road
- Southwick : 215 College Highway
- Waltham : 800 Lexington Street
- West Springfield : 928 Riverdale Street
- Westport : 599 State Road
- Winchendon : 301 Central Street
- Worcester : 481 Lincoln Street
- Worcester : 44 West Boylston Street
- Wrentham : 652 South Street
