BOSTON (WGGB/WSHM) -- Gov. Charlie Baker held a news briefing at the State House on Monday.
The governor was joined by Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito and Secretary of Health and Human Services Marylou Sudders to announce a new stateside COVID-19 public awareness campaign.
Ahead of Thanksgiving, he also reiterated that the biggest driver in COVID-19 is large indoor gatherings and urged Bay State residents to avoid big groups.
"The campaign is called Get Back Mass and it's a reminder that we must continue to fight so that we can get back to the things we love to do. The campaign includes TV ads featuring real people's testimony from across the Commonwealth talking about the things that they want to get back to - spending time with friends and family, going to concerts, bringing kids to play dates. COVID has robbed us of those things and so many more," Baker explained.
According to Baker, the campaign will run on both digital platforms and TV ads through February in both English and Spanish.
#GetBackMass posters will also be distributed to stores throughout Massachusetts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.