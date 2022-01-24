SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Following the deadly officer-involved shooting in Springfield, focus has turned to how to improve mental health crisis response in the community. Right now, one local state legislator is working to carve out funding for towns and cities to tackle this problem.

State Representative Lindsay Sabadosa has been working on ways to help communities respond differently to certain emergency calls and to re-evaluate the need to send police in some cases.

“This would be an unarmed, non-police response, primarily to mental health or substance abuse-related calls,” Sabadosa noted.

Sabadosa is proposing new legislation: an act to create alternatives for community emergency services. It calls for the allocation of federal funding to towns and cities to set up a new way of responding to crisis calls traditionally covered by police officers.

“They can set up a rightsized model of alternative emergency response,” Sabadosa added.

Sabadosa told Western Mass News that the response system could vary by community.

“Their plan could include social workers. It can include behavioral health workers. It could include peer response. It really depends on the community,” Sabadosa noted.

She pointed out it is different when mental health experts lead the conversation with a person who may be suffering from a mental illness versus police leading it, but she said utilizing police as backup may be needed in some cases.

“If you do need that backup, you have it, but you’re starting off on the right foot of the police and are not here to have a violent interaction with you. We’re here to figure out how we de-escalate and help in this situation,” Sabadosa explained.

Sabadosa told us it comes down to learning more about a situation during the initial 911 call to know who should respond.

“If someone is running around with a knife threatening to hurt themselves, that's a very different situation than, you know, I'm going to try and hurt other people and that's where you need to have both. You need to have discretion and you need to figure out what's really going on,” Sabadosa said.

Sabadosa added that extra focus should also go to better training for dispatchers answering 911 calls.