SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Lawmakers in Washington are working out the next round of stimulus checks - the second wave of of no-strings-attached payments to Americans amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Though the details aren't concrete, White House officials and legislators have indicated people will recieve roughly the same amount as the first round of checks in the spring.
The second round of checks, according to Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin, will go out in August. Lawmakers said they are looking to give $1,200 to single people earning less than $75,000 annually.
We looked into how far that amount would go in Springfield.
Those in western Massachusetts could soon be on the receiving end of the federal government’s second wave of coronavirus stimulus payments.
The first time around, in the spring, the rise in unemployment was fresh and the $1,200 was a welcome help to those making $75,000 a year or less.
State Senator Eric Lesser said a second check will be one drop removed from the buckets of debt consuming local families.
"Quite frankly, that money will barely pay a rent check for most families," Lesser added.
According to the U.S. Census Bureau, the average cost of monthly home-ownership with a mortgage in Springfield is more than $1,300.
The average rent is more than $800.
Those who are married and making $150,000 or less would fair better as their stimulus payment would be $2,400.
However, factoring in the cost of groceries and paying back existing debt like credit card interest, there’s more expenses adding to the pile.
In addition, there's the unemployment many in Massachusetts are facing.
"Massachusetts has nearly an 18 percent unemployment rate...just astronomical figure. Quite frankly, a number we haven’t seen since the Great Depression," Lesser explained.
Some lawmakers are proposing a scale back of unemployment insurance to $200 a week in the CARES II Act.
As that legislation is debated in the Senate, one local organization said they’ve seen amazing generosity when it comes to the stimulus checks.
“One person saying, ‘Got this in the mail from the government. I’m doing okay, but I know there are other folks who need it a lot more,'" said Ellen Leuchs with the Community Foundation of Western Massachusetts.
Leuchs said several people donated their stimulus payments during the first wave, including senior citizens.
"Folks, who themselves, could really, really use that money, but the importance to them of supporting their community takes precedence," Leuchs noted.
The Community Foundation uses that money to write grants for local nonprofits supporting food and shelter efforts for those in need.
Back on Capitol Hill, the Senate’s last day in session is August 7, so Congress will have to reconcile a legislative solution to get the next round of checks out by then.
