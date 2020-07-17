SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Massachusetts is one step closer to allowing restaurants to sell cocktails to-go with the news now getting around to many local restaurant owners, who are excited to have more options for customers.
The general manager partner for Max's Tavern told Western Mass News that any chance to bring in more revenue is helpful to all restaurants right now.
House and Senate lawmakers agreed to to-go cocktail legislation on Thursday, allowing restaurants to sell mixed drinks with take-out food.
"I appreciate any approval of more sales I can do for the restaurant, and I’m sure every other restaurant in the area does think it’s a good thing. Going to be more than zero dollars in the revenue stream, which is good for a lot of restaurants right now," said the general manager partner of Max's Tavern, John Thomas.
The bill caps the amount of alcohol a person can buy at 64 fluid ounces, but Thomas told Western Mass News that the legislation could help attract more customers during the pandemic.
"I can make a cocktail dinner with this new legislation, and if you want to take it out and bring it home, bring it to the park, and joy it somewhere else, you could be able to do that as well," Thomas noted.
While many restaurants have suffered amid COVID-19, many liquor stores have been booming in sales, and one store owner told Western Mass News this bill is not a threat to business.
"Liquor stores are still going to stay pretty steady, pretty busy. It’s going to help the restaurants, which is good. I like to see the local restaurants start getting busy," said the owner of Bertelli's Liquor Mart Jay Passerini.
With coronavirus restrictions still in place, Thomas said the additional options for customers could be beneficial to the restaurant.
"During this time, any revenue stream is necessary, and any additional revenue stream is necessary," he said. "We’re all fighting for all the dollars we possibly can to be able to pay our employees in the overhead that stuff doesn’t change, and the limit on capacity hurts a little bit more."
Final votes are needed to send the bill to Governor Charlie Baker for signing.
