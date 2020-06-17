BOSTON (WGGB/WSHM) -- Gov. Baker and state lawmakers have filed legislation to would create a police officer certification system.
The bill would require police officers in the state be certified and in the event of misconduct, would allow for decertification, certification suspension, or reprimand.
A committee would also be formed, made up of law enforcement and civilians, to:
- Certify all of the state's law enforcement officials
- Create a database of certified officers
- Ensure training and misconduct records are available to officers’ current and future employers
- Develop a standardized background check for those seeking employment with a new police department
At least half of the members of that committee would be required to be persons of color.
Gov. Baker said in a statement:
“This bill will create a more modern, transparent and accountable system for law enforcement credentialing and training. It will provide police departments with the tools they need to build trust and strong relationships with every community across the Commonwealth—at a time when we need it most."
“We are grateful for the Black and Latino Caucus’ and Public Safety officials’ collaboration on this bill, and look forward to working with the Legislature to get it passed.”
The bill would also provide incentives for law enforcement who pursue advanced training in relevant skills and specialties beyond the levels required of all police officers, including:
- Foreign languages
- Advanced domestic violence and sexual assault response
- Advanced de-escalation techniques
- Other high-level proficiencies
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.
