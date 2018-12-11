BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts lawmakers are criticizing natural gas companies for increasingly using outside contractors for pipeline work while cutting back on staff.
Lawmakers at Tuesday's Statehouse hearing also questioned the independence of a consulting company Republican Gov. Charlie Baker's administration has hired in the wake of September's natural gas explosions in the Merrimack Valley.
Canadian firm Dynamic Risk Assessment Systems is evaluating gas utility safety statewide but Sen. Michael Barrett says the firm is "part and parcel" of the industry.
State officials are expected to testify later.
Tuesday's hearing is focused on the safety of Massachusetts' natural gas systems generally and not the September disaster specifically.
The Sept. 13 explosions killed one teen, injured about two dozen others, damaged more than 100 structures and left thousands without heat or hot water.
