AGAWAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Jack Coughlin, best known in the community for his efforts picking up nip bottles and cleaning up the roadways.
On January 20, he was hit by a car while doing that exact thing, and now state lawmakers have introduced legislation referred to as, "Jack's Bill" to do something Coughlin has fought for for years.
"To have the town officially petition the governments to pass that is extremely wonderful," said Coughlin's son, Sean.
Sean told Western Mass News he is thankful the Agawam City Council is continuing forward with his father's mission, and state lawmakers have come onboard.
Western Mass News first introduced Jack a couple of years ago, as he made it his daily mission to walk the streets and pick up nip bottles.
The Agawam resident has been fighting to get a law passed that would deposit on miniature alcoholic beverage containers.
Sean told Western Mass News this could keep trash and people off the roadways.
"People wouldn’t just discard them. They would say, 'I’m going to hang on to these bottles and turn them in.' There’s going to be a certain level of reduction in the trash, in roads and ponds, rivers," Sean said.
On January 20, Jack was hit by a car on Mill Street, carrying out his mission to clean the roadways.
Just two days before, Agawam City Councilor George Bitzas said he talked with Jack, frustrated the bill hasn't moved forward.
"So he was not very happy, and he wants to do it again. Hopefully, this time it will be able to go to a vote," Bitzas said.
This month the proposed bill was refiled for the 2021- 2022 legislative session. The Agawam City Council is formally showing their support for the legislation.
"In honor of Jack, we did the resolution here in Agawam," Bitzas said.
The councilor is calling on other towns to step forward.
"To file a similar resolution in honor of Jack," he added.
As for Jack, he suffered severe life-threatening injuries and has undergone several surgeries. Sean said his father is paralyzed from the neck down.
"There’s nothing that’s going to bring any level of feeling, of motion back to him," Sean said.
A GoFundMe page, set up to help the Coughlin family. For more information on how to donate, click here.
