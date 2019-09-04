AGAWAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is digging deeper into the process of private gun sales here in Massachusetts.
This comes after the discovery that the mass shooter in west Texas over the weekend bought the weapon used to carry out the attack in a private sale.
Federal officials say the shooter was denied a weapon after failing a federal background check, but, because Texas does not require a background check in a private sale, he was able to purchase the weapon that would be used to kill seven people in Odessa and Midland.
It's prompting people to wonder if a private gun sale in Massachusetts could have the same effects.
In Massachusetts, even if you're buying a gun in private sale, both the buyer and the seller must document with the state that a gun is transferring hands.
That involves both parties submitting their gun license ID number to the state, a license for which they already had to pass a background check to earn.
Now, some state lawmakers are trying to effectively end the notion of a private sale by requiring a background check for every private purchase.
Legislators on Beacon Hill are pushing to pass legislation that would require every private buyer of a gun in Massachusetts to undergo a federal background check at a licensed gun dealer.
Walter Lamon, one of those licensed gun dealers, says that bill is repetitive in Massachusetts.
He says a close analogy would be like taking a driver's test to earn your license, then taking another test when you go to buy a car.
"To buy and carry a gun. you have to get a license from the state of Massachusetts in order to get that license. One of the things that has to occur is a background check. They're properly licensed so they can have the gun," Walter Lamon, managing partner of Culverine Farms, tells us.
However, he says the bill could have more of an impact if it were proposed in states that don't have the same license laws as the Bay state.
"A lot of states don't have this background check and the licensing, so I think it makes sense when there's not a state affirmation that this person's okay to do the federal every time," stated Lamont.
Western Mass News spoke with one gun rights activist over video chat who feels the Massachusetts bill is solving a problem, he claims, doesn't exist in the state.
"Massachusetts already has very strict laws about private transfers. We're only allowed to do four in a calendar year and all of those have to be done through the online web portal. All of our background checks have already been done, because we have a license to carry," explained Gun Owner's Action Executive Director Jim Wallace.
When asked if the Massachusetts bill could be a response to nationwide mass shootings, Wallace insisted mental health is the bigger issue.
"The government doesn't want to deal with the human element, because it's hard. It's so easy for them to pass a law on a thing and then just walk away and pat themselves on the back," added Wallace.
We reached out to the only western Massachusetts co-sponsor of this proposed bill for a comment.
We are still awaiting a call back.
