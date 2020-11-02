SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- State officials are working to reassure voters that they will be safe heading to the polls Tuesday.
Polling locations across the Commonwealth open at 7 a.m. Tuesday and close at 8 p.m.
Western Mass News spoke with the first vice president of the state's Fire Chief's Association, who said authorities will be on alert.
“As far as election security goes, there's been among the planning here in the Commonwealth for election security and making sure that voters have a safe day at the polls. The polls are safe,” said Michael Winn, first vice president of the state's Fire Chief's Association.
Winn went on to say that COVID-19 safety measures will be taken seriously at polling locations.
He said masks will be worn and social distancing and hand-washing will be front and center.
“I would offer that I think folks should feel comfortable going to the polls,” he said. “The polls will be safe tomorrow. The participation in the vote will be safe.”
