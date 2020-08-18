SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- With two weeks left until the state primary elections, local leaders are speaking out about mail-in ballots.
This is so people can now avoid the polls to help slow the spread of the coronavirus.
Massachusetts leaders said the state is on track with mail-in voting, but this comes as the president said it could lead to voter fraud.
For the first time in Massachusetts history, registered voters can mail in their ballots for the state primary on Sept. 1st and general election on Nov. 3.
“To date, we have mailed out over 949,000 ballots to people to vote,” Massachusetts Secretary Williams Galvin said. “In fact, we've already received back over 149,000 ballots from persons who have actually voted already.”
Galvin spoke out at a press conference Tuesday.
He said a voter can either mail their ballot to their local election office or drop it off in a ballot box in the community.
A big concern has been the United States Postal Service not being able to get ballots back to the election offices on time because of lags in mail delivery.
Galvin said that seems to be under control in Massachusetts.
“A significant issue has risen relating to the United States Postal Service,” he said. “One of the efforts that we made was to make sure our mailing going out of the ballots was as early as possible. That gave voters the opportunity to make sure they returned their ballot as quickly as possible as well.”
This also comes as President Donald Trump has called the mail in ballot option fraudulent.
On Tuesday, the USPS announced it would stop removing postal collection boxes after being highly criticized for doing so.
Congressman Jim McGovern also spoke out at a press briefing Tuesday saying he is introducing legislation to protect American votes.
“So that we can bring the Delivering for America Act to the House floor for a vote on Saturday,” he said. “It’s a vital price of legislation that will prohibit the USPS from implementing any changes to operations for levels of service. This is a bill that will force the USPS to reinstate all the services that they have denied. It will also provide $25 million so the USPS can properly function and ensure a safe and legitimate election.”
One other note is that in-person early voting for the state primary starts on Saturday.
