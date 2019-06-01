SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Senator Elizabeth Warren and Ed Markey are speaking out, saying that these shootings are something that continues to happen far too often.
And action to prevent it continues to be delayed.
During a speech at the California Democratic Convention, Massachusetts Senator and 2020 Presidential Candidate Elizabeth Warren addressed news of the country's most recent mass shooting.
"We talk a lot about mass shootings, and I'm very sorry about what happened yesterday in Virginia Beach," Senator Warren said.
She said, however, that the issue isn't just the mass shootings, but the everyday violence.
"This is happening all across America, it's happening on sidewalks and playgrounds, in people's backyards. It's happening family by family across this country, and it doesn't get the same headlines. And that is wrong," Senator Warren explained.
When looking at the larger picture of the country's violence, she said:
"We have a gun problem in America. And it is putting our children at risk all across this nation."
Senator Ed Markey, however, has addressed the Virginia Beach shooting by saying in a tweet:
"My heart breaks for Virginia Beach. For the victims, their families, the community, everyone impacted by this terrible act of violence. But the moment we resign ourselves to be just onlookers to such carnage, we lose our soul."
